Arokodare's Heroics: Nigeria's World Cup Hopes Revived with Rwanda Victory

Tolu Arokodare's stunning overhead kick early in the second half earned Nigeria a vital 1-0 win over Rwanda, keeping their World Cup dreams alive in front of a home crowd. This victory propels Nigeria to third in the standings, trailing group leaders South Africa by six points with three matches left to play.

As Nigeria gears up to clash with South Africa on Tuesday in what could be a decisive match for Group C, their opponents face potential disciplinary action. South Africa is expected to be penalized three points for fielding a defaulter earlier this year, raising questions about FIFA's delay in imposing sanctions.

Nigerian fans are anxiously waiting on the condition of star striker Victor Osimhen, sidelined by a left foot injury, as Arokodare's recent signing with Wolverhampton Wanderers suggests he could play a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Rwanda's hopes dwindle as they fall to fourth in the group standings.