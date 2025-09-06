Arokodare's Heroics: Nigeria's World Cup Hopes Revived with Rwanda Victory
Tolu Arokodare's overhead kick secured a crucial 1-0 victory for Nigeria over Rwanda, reviving their World Cup qualifying hopes. With Nigeria now third in the standings, they prepare to face South Africa, amid uncertainty over Victor Osimhen's health and potential sanctions against the group leaders.
Tolu Arokodare's stunning overhead kick early in the second half earned Nigeria a vital 1-0 win over Rwanda, keeping their World Cup dreams alive in front of a home crowd. This victory propels Nigeria to third in the standings, trailing group leaders South Africa by six points with three matches left to play.
As Nigeria gears up to clash with South Africa on Tuesday in what could be a decisive match for Group C, their opponents face potential disciplinary action. South Africa is expected to be penalized three points for fielding a defaulter earlier this year, raising questions about FIFA's delay in imposing sanctions.
Nigerian fans are anxiously waiting on the condition of star striker Victor Osimhen, sidelined by a left foot injury, as Arokodare's recent signing with Wolverhampton Wanderers suggests he could play a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Rwanda's hopes dwindle as they fall to fourth in the group standings.
