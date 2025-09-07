Yogi Adityanath Boosts Cricket in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's cricket scene took center stage on Saturday as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the final match of the state's Premier T20 League at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The showdown featured Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks, spotlighting the culmination of a thrilling tournament.

Adityanath hailed the league as a pivotal platform for young cricketers, underscoring its potential to elevate grassroots talent. He urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India to allocate two IPL teams to the state, citing Uttar Pradesh's vast population as a compelling factor.

In a nod to the state's expanding sports infrastructure, Adityanath revealed that Varanasi's International Cricket Stadium is nearing completion. Furthermore, new stadiums and a sports university are emerging in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Meerut, orchestrated to bolster sports and engage ex-players as coaches.