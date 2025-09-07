Left Menu

Highlights and Records: Sabalenka and Thomas Shine in Sports News

Current sports news includes major deals, records, and updates. Connor Zary extended with the Flames, while Amani Hooker signed a lucrative extension with the Titans. Alyssa Thomas set a WNBA assist record, and Aryna Sabalenka won the US Open title, highlighting the week's significant sports activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 05:21 IST
Highlights and Records: Sabalenka and Thomas Shine in Sports News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the dynamic world of sports, significant moves, record-breaking performances, and crucial signings dominated recent headlines. Restricted free-agent forward Connor Zary inked a three-year contract extension with the Calgary Flames, ensuring his stay for $11.325 million after an impressive season.

Amani Hooker of the Tennessee Titans also secured a substantial $48.6 million extension, emphasizing the importance of strategic signings as teams position themselves for upcoming challenges. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are hopeful as running back Roschon Johnson returned to practice, though his play remains questionable due to a foot injury.

In tennis, Aryna Sabalenka defended her U.S. Open title, proving her dominance on the hardcourt by defeating Amanda Anisimova. Additionally, Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas reclaimed the WNBA single-season assist record, marking her as a standout in women's basketball history.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Canadian Forces Member Found Dead in Latvia

Tragic Loss: Canadian Forces Member Found Dead in Latvia

 Global
2
Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

 Global
3
Amanda Anisimova's Agonizing Near-Miss at the U.S. Open

Amanda Anisimova's Agonizing Near-Miss at the U.S. Open

 Global
4
Drone Attack Sparks Fire in Kyiv: Emergency Services Rush In

Drone Attack Sparks Fire in Kyiv: Emergency Services Rush In

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025