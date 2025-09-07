Highlights and Records: Sabalenka and Thomas Shine in Sports News
Current sports news includes major deals, records, and updates. Connor Zary extended with the Flames, while Amani Hooker signed a lucrative extension with the Titans. Alyssa Thomas set a WNBA assist record, and Aryna Sabalenka won the US Open title, highlighting the week's significant sports activities.
In the dynamic world of sports, significant moves, record-breaking performances, and crucial signings dominated recent headlines. Restricted free-agent forward Connor Zary inked a three-year contract extension with the Calgary Flames, ensuring his stay for $11.325 million after an impressive season.
Amani Hooker of the Tennessee Titans also secured a substantial $48.6 million extension, emphasizing the importance of strategic signings as teams position themselves for upcoming challenges. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are hopeful as running back Roschon Johnson returned to practice, though his play remains questionable due to a foot injury.
In tennis, Aryna Sabalenka defended her U.S. Open title, proving her dominance on the hardcourt by defeating Amanda Anisimova. Additionally, Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas reclaimed the WNBA single-season assist record, marking her as a standout in women's basketball history.
