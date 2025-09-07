Highlights and Records: Sabalenka and Thomas Shine in Sports News

In the dynamic world of sports, significant moves, record-breaking performances, and crucial signings dominated recent headlines. Restricted free-agent forward Connor Zary inked a three-year contract extension with the Calgary Flames, ensuring his stay for $11.325 million after an impressive season.

Amani Hooker of the Tennessee Titans also secured a substantial $48.6 million extension, emphasizing the importance of strategic signings as teams position themselves for upcoming challenges. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are hopeful as running back Roschon Johnson returned to practice, though his play remains questionable due to a foot injury.

In tennis, Aryna Sabalenka defended her U.S. Open title, proving her dominance on the hardcourt by defeating Amanda Anisimova. Additionally, Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas reclaimed the WNBA single-season assist record, marking her as a standout in women's basketball history.