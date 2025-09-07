Left Menu

Qatar Defeats India 2-1: A Dramatic Turn of Events in AFC U23 Qualifiers

In a gripping AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers match, Qatar emerged victorious over India with a 2-1 win. An early lead by Qatar's Mohialdin was matched by India's Suhail, but a penalty conversion by Al Sharshani sealed Qatar's triumph. India played with ten men after Pramveer's dismissal.

Updated: 07-09-2025 09:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a tightly contested AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers match, Qatar secured a 2-1 victory over India. The match took a dramatic turn when India was reduced to 10 men after defender Pramveer's expulsion for a foul in the box.

Host team Qatar took an early advantage, courtesy of an 18th-minute goal by Al Hashmi Mohialdin. India retaliated in the second half with an equalizer from Muhammed Suhail in the 52nd minute.

The decisive moment came when Jassem Al Sharshani scored a penalty in the 67th minute, reaffirming Qatar's position at the top of the Group H table, with six points from two matches.

