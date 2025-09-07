Left Menu

Son Heung-min Shines as South Korea Defeats U.S. in Pre-World Cup Friendly

Son Heung-min scored and assisted in South Korea's 2-0 victory over the United States in a pre-World Cup friendly. Under the management of former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. team struggled against a strong South Korean side, with fans predominantly supporting the visitors.

In a thrilling pre-World Cup friendly, South Korea emerged victorious with a 2-0 win against the United States, thanks to standout performances from Son Heung-min.

The match, held at New York Red Bulls' stadium, saw South Korean fans outnumbering local supporters, creating a challenging atmosphere for the American team.

Under former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. team continues to struggle against higher-ranked opponents, casting doubt over their readiness for the upcoming World Cup.

