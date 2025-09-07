India's Compound Archery Triumph: A Historic Gold Win

India's triumph in the men's compound archery event marked a historic moment as they claimed gold at the World Championships on Sunday. This victory helped soothe the disappointment felt by the women's team, which missed out on a podium finish for the first time in eight years.

The men's team, seeded second thanks to Rishabh Yadav's individual qualifier performance, overcame France in a thrilling final. Rishabh Yadav, alongside teammates Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge, showcased resilience, notably with Fuge's decisive final arrow securing the win.

The Indian team's strategic adaptation, including a tactical tweak in player order, proved pivotal throughout the tournament. Despite challenges, including Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam's mixed team loss to the Netherlands, the overall performance showcased India's growing prowess and depth in compound archery.

(With inputs from agencies.)