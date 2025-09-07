Pakistan to Host Historic T20 Tri-Series with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan
Pakistan is set to host its inaugural T20 tri-series in November, featuring Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The event will serve as preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, promising thrilling cricket for fans. Matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore, culminating in a final on November 29.
For the first time, Pakistan will host a T20 tri-series this November, welcoming teams from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka for a 13-day cricket event. The series will not only prepare teams for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup but also provide fans with engaging cricket action.
Pakistan Cricket Board's Chief Operating Officer, Sumair Ahmed Syed, expressed enthusiasm about the series stating, "We look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan's maiden T20 tri-series." Each team will compete twice in a round-robin format before the top two advance to the final in Lahore on November 29.
The series opens in Rawalpindi on November 17, marking Afghanistan's T20 debut in Pakistan, after previously playing ODIs. The tournament shifts to Lahore for the remaining matches, promising a cricket spectacle for all enthusiasts.
