Bengal Triumphs Over Jharkhand with Stellar Performance in Siechem Trophy

Bengal excelled in a comprehensive victory over Jharkhand by 117 runs in the Under-23 Men's Inter State Multi-Day tournament, with Ayush Kumar Singh notching an unbeaten 165. Jharkhand, in response, faltered at 147/9. Key contributions came from bowlers Dilshad Khan and Prayas Ray Barman.

Bengal showcased an outstanding all-round performance to defeat Jharkhand by 117 runs in the Under-23 Men's Inter State Multi-Day Tournament, known as the Siechem Trophy.

Batting first, Bengal set a challenging total of 264/9, spearheaded by an unbeaten 165 from Ayush Kumar Singh. In response, Jharkhand struggled and managed to score only 147/9 in 54.4 overs, thanks in part to Bengal's effective bowling attack.

Dilshad Khan took four wickets for 34 runs, while Prayas Ray Barman claimed three for 46. Harsh Dev Gautam and Jeet Thakur also contributed with a wicket each. Ayush's remarkable batting earned him the Man of the Match award.

