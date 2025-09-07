Delhi's Push to Become a Premier Sports Destination

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday that her administration prioritizes transforming Delhi into a sports hub. During the inauguration of the National Table Tennis Championship at Thyagaraj Stadium, Gupta highlighted efforts to provide world-class facilities for athletes, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sports promotion.

Addressing thousands of athletes from across the nation, she expressed hope that many would bring international acclaim to India, including at the Olympics. Gupta congratulated table tennis champions Manika Batra and Payas Jain, expressing her hopes for their success in winning medals for India.

Additionally, Chief Minister Gupta commended Dronacharya Awardee Sandeep Gupta for his pivotal contributions to revitalizing table tennis in Delhi and his exceptional role in training athletes. The event included prominent figures like Dushyant Chautala, President of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation, senior officials, and passionate sports fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)