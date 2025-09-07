England's Record ODI Victory: A Historic Triumph Over South Africa

England made history in the world of one-day international cricket on Sunday with an unparalleled 342-run victory over South Africa. The triumph marked the largest winning margin by runs in ODI cricket, a record previously held by India at 317 runs.

The match unfolded at Southampton's Rose Bowl, where England, losing the toss yet choosing to bat first, amassed a massive 414-5. Joe Root and Jacob Bethell each celebrated centuries, followed by a spectacular 32-ball 62 runs not out from Jos Buttler.

Jofra Archer was pivotal in the bowling attack, taking four wickets in just nine overs, effectively dismantling South Africa's batting order to secure England's pride in the series. Despite this win, South Africa clinched the series 2-1, having won the first two matches.