Left Menu

India's Resounding Hockey Triumph in Bihar Shines on Global Stage

The Indian men's hockey team clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title in Bihar's Rajgir, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lauding their victory. Kumar highlighted Bihar's role in ensuring excellent facilities for the tournament, which featured top Asian teams. India’s victory marks a significant achievement on the global hockey stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-09-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 00:49 IST
India's Resounding Hockey Triumph in Bihar Shines on Global Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's hockey team emerged victorious in the Asia Cup 2025, held in Rajgir, Bihar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commended the team for their 'glorious victory' that has made the country proud.

In a social media post, Kumar emphasized the efforts made by the Bihar government to provide exceptional facilities for all teams participating in the tournament at the State Sports Academy-cum-Bihar Sports University campus.

The tournament saw participation from leading hockey teams like India, China, Japan, among others. Dilpreet Singh's impressive performance, scoring twice, helped India defeat defending champions South Korea 4-1.

With this win, India secured their position as the second-most successful team in Asia Cup history and directly qualified for the next FIH World Cup.

TRENDING

1
Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

 Global
2
Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

 Lithuania
3
Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

 India
4
Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025