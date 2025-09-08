India's Resounding Hockey Triumph in Bihar Shines on Global Stage
The Indian men's hockey team clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title in Bihar's Rajgir, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lauding their victory. Kumar highlighted Bihar's role in ensuring excellent facilities for the tournament, which featured top Asian teams. India’s victory marks a significant achievement on the global hockey stage.
The Indian men's hockey team emerged victorious in the Asia Cup 2025, held in Rajgir, Bihar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commended the team for their 'glorious victory' that has made the country proud.
In a social media post, Kumar emphasized the efforts made by the Bihar government to provide exceptional facilities for all teams participating in the tournament at the State Sports Academy-cum-Bihar Sports University campus.
The tournament saw participation from leading hockey teams like India, China, Japan, among others. Dilpreet Singh's impressive performance, scoring twice, helped India defeat defending champions South Korea 4-1.
With this win, India secured their position as the second-most successful team in Asia Cup history and directly qualified for the next FIH World Cup.
