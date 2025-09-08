Left Menu

Mikel Merino's Hat-Trick Propels Spain to World Cup Qualifier Victory Over Turkey

Spain dominated Turkey 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier, bolstered by Mikel Merino's hat-trick. Spain's victory showcased their tactical superiority, leaving Turkey overwhelmed. The win solidified Spain's lead in Group E with six points. Pedri also impressed by scoring twice, contributing to Spain's shocking display of skill and precision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Konya | Updated: 08-09-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 02:31 IST
Mikel Merino's Hat-Trick Propels Spain to World Cup Qualifier Victory Over Turkey
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Mikel Merino's impressive hat-trick led Spain to a resounding 6-0 victory over Turkey in a World Cup qualifier, solidifying their control over Group E. The match, held on Sunday, saw the European champions dismantling the hosts with relentless speed and finesse.

Spain now tops the group with six points from two matches, contrasting sharply with Turkey and Georgia's three points. Georgia also secured a victory, defeating Bulgaria 3-0. The game started decisively, with Pedri scoring in the sixth minute against goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Merino added to Spain's lead with two more goals by halftime, and Spain's dominance continued into the second half. Ferran Torres and Pedri each scored, with Merino completing his hat-trick, reaffirming Spain's tactical prowess and leaving Turkey's defense in shambles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mikel Merino's Hat-Trick Propels Spain to World Cup Qualifier Victory Over Turkey

Mikel Merino's Hat-Trick Propels Spain to World Cup Qualifier Victory Over T...

 Turkey
2
Crackdown on Fuel Theft in Mexico Escalates

Crackdown on Fuel Theft in Mexico Escalates

 Global
3
Germany's Redemption: Tactical Shift Secures Crucial Win

Germany's Redemption: Tactical Shift Secures Crucial Win

 Germany
4
Trump's Final Warning: Ceasefire or Consequences

Trump's Final Warning: Ceasefire or Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025