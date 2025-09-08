Mikel Merino's Hat-Trick Propels Spain to World Cup Qualifier Victory Over Turkey

Mikel Merino's impressive hat-trick led Spain to a resounding 6-0 victory over Turkey in a World Cup qualifier, solidifying their control over Group E. The match, held on Sunday, saw the European champions dismantling the hosts with relentless speed and finesse.

Spain now tops the group with six points from two matches, contrasting sharply with Turkey and Georgia's three points. Georgia also secured a victory, defeating Bulgaria 3-0. The game started decisively, with Pedri scoring in the sixth minute against goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Merino added to Spain's lead with two more goals by halftime, and Spain's dominance continued into the second half. Ferran Torres and Pedri each scored, with Merino completing his hat-trick, reaffirming Spain's tactical prowess and leaving Turkey's defense in shambles.

(With inputs from agencies.)