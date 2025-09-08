Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Clinches U.S. Open Victory

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over Jannik Sinner in the U.S. Open, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. The victory marks Alcaraz's second title at Flushing Meadows, bringing his Grand Slam total to six.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 03:04 IST
Carlos Alcaraz Clinches U.S. Open Victory
Carlos Alcaraz

In a thrilling finale at the U.S. Open, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious over defending champion Jannik Sinner. The match ended with scores of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in favor of Alcaraz.

The victory marks Alcaraz's second triumph at Flushing Meadows. His impressive performance during the tournament added another Grand Slam title to his accolades, bringing his total up to six.

Alcaraz, the second seed in the tournament, showcased his exceptional skill and determination throughout the match, asserting his dominance in the world of tennis.

TRENDING

1
Homicide in Kansas Jail: Autopsy Reveals Shocking Details

Homicide in Kansas Jail: Autopsy Reveals Shocking Details

 United States
2
Carlos Alcaraz Secures Second U.S. Open Title, Cementing Rivalry with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz Secures Second U.S. Open Title, Cementing Rivalry with Jannik...

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Supporters Rally as Independence Day Sparks Political Battle in Brazil

Bolsonaro's Supporters Rally as Independence Day Sparks Political Battle in ...

 Global
4
Carlos Alcaraz: Rising Tennis Star Clinches Second U.S. Open Title

Carlos Alcaraz: Rising Tennis Star Clinches Second U.S. Open Title

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025