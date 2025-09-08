Carlos Alcaraz Clinches U.S. Open Victory

In a thrilling finale at the U.S. Open, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious over defending champion Jannik Sinner. The match ended with scores of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in favor of Alcaraz.

The victory marks Alcaraz's second triumph at Flushing Meadows. His impressive performance during the tournament added another Grand Slam title to his accolades, bringing his total up to six.

Alcaraz, the second seed in the tournament, showcased his exceptional skill and determination throughout the match, asserting his dominance in the world of tennis.