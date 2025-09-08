Nawaz's Hat Trick Sparks Pakistan's Triumph Over Afghanistan

In a thrilling final of the Twenty20 tri-series, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz achieved a remarkable hat trick, steering Pakistan to a commanding 75-run victory against Afghanistan. Nawaz's stellar performance was pivotal in restricting Afghanistan to their second lowest-ever T20 score of 66. This victory cements Pakistan's confidence as they gear up for the Asia Cup.

Afghanistan's spin attack, led by Rashid Khan with figures of 3-38, had earlier kept Pakistan's batsmen on alert, limiting them to 141-8—the lowest total for teams batting first in this tournament. However, Nawaz's return and exceptional performance shifted the tide in Pakistan's favor, making all the difference on the spinning track.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence in Nawaz, stating, "Since Nawaz's comeback, he's been outstanding, performing brilliantly in all departments." Pakistan's strategic choice to rely on all-rounders paid off, and they look well-prepared for the upcoming Asia Cup challenges.

