Left Menu

Nawaz's Hat Trick Sparks Pakistan's Triumph Over Afghanistan

Mohammad Nawaz's impressive hat trick led Pakistan to a significant 75-run victory against Afghanistan in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series. With Nawaz claiming 5-19, Pakistan's dominating spin attack restricted Afghanistan to just 66 runs, sealing a confident triumph ahead of the Asia Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:36 IST
Nawaz's Hat Trick Sparks Pakistan's Triumph Over Afghanistan
Mohammad Nawaz
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a thrilling final of the Twenty20 tri-series, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz achieved a remarkable hat trick, steering Pakistan to a commanding 75-run victory against Afghanistan. Nawaz's stellar performance was pivotal in restricting Afghanistan to their second lowest-ever T20 score of 66. This victory cements Pakistan's confidence as they gear up for the Asia Cup.

Afghanistan's spin attack, led by Rashid Khan with figures of 3-38, had earlier kept Pakistan's batsmen on alert, limiting them to 141-8—the lowest total for teams batting first in this tournament. However, Nawaz's return and exceptional performance shifted the tide in Pakistan's favor, making all the difference on the spinning track.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence in Nawaz, stating, "Since Nawaz's comeback, he's been outstanding, performing brilliantly in all departments." Pakistan's strategic choice to rely on all-rounders paid off, and they look well-prepared for the upcoming Asia Cup challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
2
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
3
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global
4
Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wastewater-based epidemiology offers blueprint for post-pandemic preparedness

Data fusion in agriculture emerges as key to tackling global water scarcity

Healthcare’s digital future hinges on standards, policy and connectivity

Economic barriers threaten future of AI-driven assistive technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025