Premier League 2025 Hall of Fame Shortlist Revealed

The Premier League has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame shortlist, highlighting legends like Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard alongside Manchester City's David Silva. Notably absent is Manchester United's Ryan Giggs, while the list includes other icons from Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:43 IST
Premier League trophy. (Photo: Premier League X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Premier League unveiled its 2025 Hall of Fame shortlist on Monday, featuring iconic players such as Chelsea stars Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard. Joining them on the list is Manchester City legend David Silva. However, in a surprising omission, Manchester United's evergreen Ryan Giggs did not make the cut. His exclusion comes despite an illustrious career with 13 Premier League titles and over 670 appearances for United.

In contrast, former United players Gary Neville, Patrice Evra, and Nemanja Vidic find themselves honored on the shortlist. Neville boasts eight Premier League and two UEFA Champions League titles, while Evra and Vidic each have five league championships and a Champions League victory under their belts. Arsenal legends Tony Adams and Ian Wright have been selected, mirroring their Hall of Fame inductions from previous years.

The 2025 nominees, amassing 44 combined Premier League titles, also include Liverpool stars Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler. Tottenham's representatives feature Jermain Defoe and Teddy Sheringham. The Hall of Fame, introduced in 2021, will add two new members this year through a public vote, with results expected on November 4.

