Tamil Nadu to Host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 with Record 24 Teams

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 match schedule has been unveiled, marking a landmark event for hockey enthusiasts worldwide. For the first time, the tournament will feature 24 international teams, being played in Chennai and Madurai, India, from 28 November to 10 December 2025.

In a grand ceremony held in Chennai, notable attendees included FIH President Tayyab Ikram, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Hockey India officials. The announcement proclaimed the event as a major milestone under the FIH Empowerment and Engagement strategy, aimed at enhancing hockey's global reach and representation.

The tournament promises thrilling match-ups, with titleholders Germany facing South Africa in the opening clash in Madurai, while hosts India will open against Chile in Chennai. Officials anticipate this edition will inspire future hockey stars and further embed the sport's legacy within Tamil Nadu's rich cultural landscape.

