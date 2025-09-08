Ayan Lohchab Shines as Patna Pirates Secure First Victory
Patna Pirates clinched their first victory of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 by defeating Puneri Paltan 48-37. Ayan Lohchab delivered a stellar performance, scoring 21 points. The Pirates dominated the match, securing three ALL OUTs. Despite late efforts by the Paltan, the Pirates maintained an 11-point lead.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League encounter, Patna Pirates finally broke their losing streak with an emphatic 48-37 victory over the league leaders Puneri Paltan at Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag, on Monday. The star of the night was young raider Ayan Lohchab, who delivered an impressive 21-point haul, securing the Pirates' first win of the season after three successive defeats.
The Pirates, led by Lohchab, started strong with a Super Raid, setting the pace with an early ALL OUT against the Paltan, concluding the first half with a commanding 27-10 lead. Skipper Ankit and Deepak, among others, played pivotal roles in executing critical tackles, reinforcing the Pirates' dominance.
Despite attempts by the Puneri Paltan to claw back into the game with tactical changes, the Pirates capitalized on their lead. Milan Dahiya complemented Lohchab's display, while consolation raids from Aditya Shinde offered scant relief to the Paltan. The Pirates' robust defense ensured their 11-point victory remained unchallenged, marking a significant turnaround in their campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Norway's Labour Party Edges to Victory in Parliamentary Election
India's Historic Victory: A Dramatic Win at CAFA Nations Cup
Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup
Himachal Government's Pay Grade Controversy: Employees' Victory or Temporary Reprieve?
Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election