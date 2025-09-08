Ayan Lohchab Shines as Patna Pirates Secure First Victory

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League encounter, Patna Pirates finally broke their losing streak with an emphatic 48-37 victory over the league leaders Puneri Paltan at Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag, on Monday. The star of the night was young raider Ayan Lohchab, who delivered an impressive 21-point haul, securing the Pirates' first win of the season after three successive defeats.

The Pirates, led by Lohchab, started strong with a Super Raid, setting the pace with an early ALL OUT against the Paltan, concluding the first half with a commanding 27-10 lead. Skipper Ankit and Deepak, among others, played pivotal roles in executing critical tackles, reinforcing the Pirates' dominance.

Despite attempts by the Puneri Paltan to claw back into the game with tactical changes, the Pirates capitalized on their lead. Milan Dahiya complemented Lohchab's display, while consolation raids from Aditya Shinde offered scant relief to the Paltan. The Pirates' robust defense ensured their 11-point victory remained unchallenged, marking a significant turnaround in their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)