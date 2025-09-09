Left Menu

Gattuso's Italy Triumphs in Nine-Goal Thriller Against Israel

Italy's manager, Gennaro Gattuso, praised his team's determination after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Israel in a World Cup qualifier. Despite a shaky defense, Italy managed to secure the win in added time. Gattuso highlighted areas for improvement as Italy eyes World Cup qualification.

Italy experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during their World Cup qualifier against Israel, ultimately securing a thrilling 5-4 win under the guidance of new manager, Gennaro Gattuso. The match was filled with dramatic twists as Israel took the lead twice, before Italy responded fiercely.

Gattuso, who replaced Luciano Spalletti, acknowledged the team's vulnerabilities, admitting their defense appeared fragile at times. Despite these challenges, the Italian side demonstrated a spirit that had been missing in a previous defeat to Norway, a loss which had led to Spalletti's dismissal.

The game saw notable contributions from Moise Kean, who scored twice, aiding Italy's ascent to second place in their group. With a game in hand, Italy continues its quest for World Cup qualification, determined to close the gap on group leaders Norway.

