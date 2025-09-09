Saudi Arabia Unveils Ambitious World Cricket Festival 2025

The World Cricket Festival (WCF) 2025 has been officially launched in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a major step in the Kingdom's Vision 2030 strategy to boost sport and entertainment as key economic sectors. The launch event gathered significant international sporting and cultural figures, setting the stage for a landmark festival.

Scheduled for November 2025 in Jeddah, WCF is more than just an international cricket event; it is a four-day extravaganza combining concerts, cultural showcases, and family entertainment alongside the core cricket matches. This ambitious initiative positions Saudi Arabia as a significant player on the global cricket stage.

Financial projections for WCF anticipate SAR 51.6 million in its first year and aim to surpass SAR 150 million by 2028. Beyond the festival, ongoing collaborations will support a sustainable cricket industry, including year-round leagues and events to engage different audiences, from grassroots participants to corporate players.

(With inputs from agencies.)