Saudi Arabia has launched the World Cricket Festival 2025 in Riyadh, aligned with its Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy and promote sports. The event promises an unprecedented blend of cricket and cultural activities, with significant financial expectations, furthering Saudi Arabia's ambitions to become a global cricket hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:14 IST
Saudi Arabia Unveils Ambitious World Cricket Festival 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The World Cricket Festival (WCF) 2025 has been officially launched in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a major step in the Kingdom's Vision 2030 strategy to boost sport and entertainment as key economic sectors. The launch event gathered significant international sporting and cultural figures, setting the stage for a landmark festival.

Scheduled for November 2025 in Jeddah, WCF is more than just an international cricket event; it is a four-day extravaganza combining concerts, cultural showcases, and family entertainment alongside the core cricket matches. This ambitious initiative positions Saudi Arabia as a significant player on the global cricket stage.

Financial projections for WCF anticipate SAR 51.6 million in its first year and aim to surpass SAR 150 million by 2028. Beyond the festival, ongoing collaborations will support a sustainable cricket industry, including year-round leagues and events to engage different audiences, from grassroots participants to corporate players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

