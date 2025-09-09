Fearless Coaching: Lalchand Rajput's Passion for Underdog Triumphs

Coaching underdog teams is Lalchand Rajput's forte. The seasoned strategist from Mumbai is renowned for instilling a 'Khadoos' mentality in his players, fostering resilience and fearlessness whether with Zimbabwe or now with the UAE team, poised for their Asia Cup clash against cricket giants India on Wednesday.

Rajput cherishes challenges, especially with smaller teams, driving them to believe in their potential. As he gears up UAE for the T20 World Cup qualification in India, his intent is unwavering - to foster a positive attitude and fight till the last breath in matches, irrespective of the odds.

Having led Afghanistan to earn Test status and navigated Zimbabwe to World Cup qualification, Rajput relishes his role with UAE, uniting players from diverse backgrounds into a cohesive unit. Facing India, he inspires fearlessness, urging his team to stand firm against cricket heavyweights like Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

