Left Menu

Nikhat Zareen Advances in Boxing Championships Amid Indian Setbacks

Two-time champion Nikhat Zareen overcame Japan's Yuna Nishinaka to progress into the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships. The Indian boxer faced intense resistance but prevailed unanimously. Despite victories from other Indian boxers, three pre-quarterfinal eliminations left more than half of the Indian squad out of the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:45 IST
Nikhat Zareen Advances in Boxing Championships Amid Indian Setbacks
Boxing
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two-time champion Nikhat Zareen persevered through a challenging bout against Japan's Yuna Nishinaka to secure her place in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat, unseeded in the draw, faced a tough 51kg round of 16 match but ultimately clinched a unanimous decision, thanks to strategic adjustments after an aggressive first round.

The Indian team faced disappointments as three boxers were eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals, leaving more than half of India's contingent out before the finals.

TRENDING

1
Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

 Nepal
2
Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

 Global
3
David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

 United Kingdom
4
U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy Concerns

U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025