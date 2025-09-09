Nikhat Zareen Advances in Boxing Championships Amid Indian Setbacks

Two-time champion Nikhat Zareen persevered through a challenging bout against Japan's Yuna Nishinaka to secure her place in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat, unseeded in the draw, faced a tough 51kg round of 16 match but ultimately clinched a unanimous decision, thanks to strategic adjustments after an aggressive first round.

The Indian team faced disappointments as three boxers were eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals, leaving more than half of India's contingent out before the finals.