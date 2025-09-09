Nikhat Zareen Advances in Boxing Championships Amid Indian Setbacks
Two-time champion Nikhat Zareen overcame Japan's Yuna Nishinaka to progress into the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships. The Indian boxer faced intense resistance but prevailed unanimously. Despite victories from other Indian boxers, three pre-quarterfinal eliminations left more than half of the Indian squad out of the competition.
09-09-2025
Two-time champion Nikhat Zareen persevered through a challenging bout against Japan's Yuna Nishinaka to secure her place in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships.
Nikhat, unseeded in the draw, faced a tough 51kg round of 16 match but ultimately clinched a unanimous decision, thanks to strategic adjustments after an aggressive first round.
The Indian team faced disappointments as three boxers were eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals, leaving more than half of India's contingent out before the finals.
