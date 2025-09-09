Ange Postecoglou Takes Helm at Nottingham Forest After Nuno's Departure
Ange Postecoglou has been appointed as Nottingham Forest's head coach following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. Club owner Evangelos Marinakis highlighted Postecoglou's track-record of winning trophies as a key reason for the appointment. The Greek-Australian manager previously led Tottenham to a Europa League title.
Nottingham Forest have confirmed Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo. The announcement was made early Tuesday, signaling a fresh start for the club as it aims for success under Postecoglou's leadership.
Forest's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, emphasized Postecoglou's history of securing trophies as a significant factor in the decision. This appointment comes after Nuno's relationship with Marinakis reportedly deteriorated, prompting a change at the helm.
Postecoglou, a seasoned coach with stints at Tottenham and Celtic, aims to lead Forest to new heights. The club looks to compete in a continental competition for the first time in decades, entering the Europa League after Palace's relegation.
ALSO READ
Ange Postecoglou Returns to Premier League as Nottingham Forest Coach
Tottenham's New Era: The Legacy of Daniel Levy's Departure
Manchester City Settles Dispute with Premier League Over APT Rules
Premier League 2025 Hall of Fame Shortlist Revealed
Tottenham Hotspur Ownership Talks: ENIC Rejects Takeover Bids