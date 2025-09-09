Ange Postecoglou Takes Helm at Nottingham Forest After Nuno's Departure

Nottingham Forest have confirmed Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo. The announcement was made early Tuesday, signaling a fresh start for the club as it aims for success under Postecoglou's leadership.

Forest's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, emphasized Postecoglou's history of securing trophies as a significant factor in the decision. This appointment comes after Nuno's relationship with Marinakis reportedly deteriorated, prompting a change at the helm.

Postecoglou, a seasoned coach with stints at Tottenham and Celtic, aims to lead Forest to new heights. The club looks to compete in a continental competition for the first time in decades, entering the Europa League after Palace's relegation.