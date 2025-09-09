Left Menu

Ange Postecoglou Takes Helm at Nottingham Forest After Nuno's Departure

Ange Postecoglou has been appointed as Nottingham Forest's head coach following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. Club owner Evangelos Marinakis highlighted Postecoglou's track-record of winning trophies as a key reason for the appointment. The Greek-Australian manager previously led Tottenham to a Europa League title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:04 IST
Ange Postecoglou Takes Helm at Nottingham Forest After Nuno's Departure
Ange Postecoglou

Nottingham Forest have confirmed Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo. The announcement was made early Tuesday, signaling a fresh start for the club as it aims for success under Postecoglou's leadership.

Forest's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, emphasized Postecoglou's history of securing trophies as a significant factor in the decision. This appointment comes after Nuno's relationship with Marinakis reportedly deteriorated, prompting a change at the helm.

Postecoglou, a seasoned coach with stints at Tottenham and Celtic, aims to lead Forest to new heights. The club looks to compete in a continental competition for the first time in decades, entering the Europa League after Palace's relegation.

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Education Crisis in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Education Crisis in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Tragedy in Yarova: Airstrike Raises Global Demand for Peace

Tragedy in Yarova: Airstrike Raises Global Demand for Peace

 Global
3
Nepal in Crisis: PM Resigns Amid Nationwide Unrest

Nepal in Crisis: PM Resigns Amid Nationwide Unrest

 Nepal
4
Israeli military says its air force carries out a targeted strike on Hamas leaders, without saying where, reports AP.

Israeli military says its air force carries out a targeted strike on Hamas l...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025