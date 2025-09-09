PNB Honors Hockey Olympians for Asia Cup Triumph
PNB celebrated its employees, hockey Olympians Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh, for their achievements in the Asia Cup 2025. The Indian team won the competition, securing entry to the upcoming FIH World Cup. PNB's MD highlighted the players' contributions to both Indian hockey and the bank.
- Country:
- India
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday celebrated its hockey Olympians, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh, for their stellar performance in the Asia Cup 2025.
Both players, proud employees of PNB, contributed to the Indian team's victory in this prestigious tournament held in Bihar's Rajgir. This triumph has granted India a direct entry to the FIH World Cup, set to occur in Belgium and the Netherlands in August.
During the felicitation, PNB's MD & CEO, Ashok Chandra, emphasized that the athletes' exceptional performance has brought pride not only to the realm of Indian hockey but also to the entire PNB fraternity. He reaffirmed the bank's dedication to promoting India's national game and other sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
