Afghanistan Dominates Asia Cup Opener
Afghanistan secured a strong position in the Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong. Key performances by Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai helped their team reach 188 runs. Hong Kong's bowling was led by Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah, contributing to the fall of six Afghan wickets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:05 IST
In a thrilling start to the Asia Cup, Afghanistan took control with an impressive innings against Hong Kong on Tuesday.
Sediqullah Atal remained unbeaten with 73 runs, while Azmatullah Omarzai contributed a crucial 53, helping Afghanistan post a total of 188 for six in 20 overs.
Despite a commendable bowling effort from Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah, who took two wickets each, Hong Kong struggled to contain the Afghan batsmen.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs in the Asia Cup opener in Abu Dhabi.
Rashid Khan Leads Afghanistan Against Hong Kong in Asia Cup Opener
Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cut Hopes
Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid US Rate Cut Hopes Despite China Tech Slump
Hong Kong Landmark Ruling: A Victory for LGBTQ+ Parental Rights