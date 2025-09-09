Left Menu

Afghanistan Dominates Asia Cup Opener

Afghanistan secured a strong position in the Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong. Key performances by Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai helped their team reach 188 runs. Hong Kong's bowling was led by Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah, contributing to the fall of six Afghan wickets.

In a thrilling start to the Asia Cup, Afghanistan took control with an impressive innings against Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Sediqullah Atal remained unbeaten with 73 runs, while Azmatullah Omarzai contributed a crucial 53, helping Afghanistan post a total of 188 for six in 20 overs.

Despite a commendable bowling effort from Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah, who took two wickets each, Hong Kong struggled to contain the Afghan batsmen.

