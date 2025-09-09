Afghanistan Dominates Asia Cup Opener

In a thrilling start to the Asia Cup, Afghanistan took control with an impressive innings against Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Sediqullah Atal remained unbeaten with 73 runs, while Azmatullah Omarzai contributed a crucial 53, helping Afghanistan post a total of 188 for six in 20 overs.

Despite a commendable bowling effort from Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah, who took two wickets each, Hong Kong struggled to contain the Afghan batsmen.