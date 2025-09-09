Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma: India's New Ace in T20 Cricket

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a standout T20 performer since October 2023, amassing 2,332 runs in 66 matches with a striking average of 36.43 and a strike rate of 198.29. The Yuvraj Singh-mentored player showcases a powerful batting style, making significant contributions in major tournaments including the IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:36 IST
Abhishek Sharma: India's New Ace in T20 Cricket
Abhishek Sharma. (Photo: BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian cricket sensation Abhishek Sharma enters the Asia Cup with compelling credentials. Since October 2023, Sharma has accumulated an impressive 2,332 runs in the T20 format, leading with the highest strike rate for Indian batsmen. His prowess was highlighted during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where his batting propelled Punjab to victory.

At the young age of 25, Sharma's batting style is a testimony to India's dynamic approach in T20 matches. As a protégé of Yuvraj Singh, his game resonates with the power and precision reminiscent of the legendary cricketer. Sharma's ability to hit boundaries from the onset and adapt in high-stakes matches makes him a formidable presence in the lineup.

Sharma's recent performances in high-profile tournaments like the IPL and ACC Emerging Teams Cup have further cemented his status. In the IPL, playing alongside Travis Head, his aggressive powerplay tactics set new records, making him one of the top scorers in the league. As India's T20 talent pool evolves, Sharma stands out as a beacon for future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
2
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
3
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global
4
EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025