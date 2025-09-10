Erling Haaland's Stunning Display: A Goal-Scoring Feast for Norway
Erling Haaland, sporting stitches from a mishap with a bus door, led Norway to an 11-1 victory against Moldova in World Cup qualifiers. Haaland scored five times, aided by Martin Ødegaard and others. Despite Moldova's struggles, they maintain a World Cup playoff chance due to a Nations League group win.
Erling Haaland delivered a performance to remember in the World Cup qualifying match against Moldova, racking up five goals despite sporting fresh stitches from a bus door incident.
The Manchester City star's contribution was monumental, securing Norway's 11-1 commanding victory, nearly setting a new European qualification record.
While Moldova remained winless, their unique position in the Nations League retains their weary hope for World Cup playoffs.
