Left Menu

Erling Haaland's Stunning Display: A Goal-Scoring Feast for Norway

Erling Haaland, sporting stitches from a mishap with a bus door, led Norway to an 11-1 victory against Moldova in World Cup qualifiers. Haaland scored five times, aided by Martin Ødegaard and others. Despite Moldova's struggles, they maintain a World Cup playoff chance due to a Nations League group win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:10 IST
Erling Haaland's Stunning Display: A Goal-Scoring Feast for Norway
Erling Haaland
  • Country:
  • Norway

Erling Haaland delivered a performance to remember in the World Cup qualifying match against Moldova, racking up five goals despite sporting fresh stitches from a bus door incident.

The Manchester City star's contribution was monumental, securing Norway's 11-1 commanding victory, nearly setting a new European qualification record.

While Moldova remained winless, their unique position in the Nations League retains their weary hope for World Cup playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

 Global
2
Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

 Global
3
Poland and NATO Mobilize in Response to Russian Drone Incursion

Poland and NATO Mobilize in Response to Russian Drone Incursion

 Global
4
ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail in 'illegal' iron ore export linked PMLA case: Officials.

ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail in 'illegal' iron ore export l...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025