Erling Haaland's Stunning Display: A Goal-Scoring Feast for Norway

Erling Haaland delivered a performance to remember in the World Cup qualifying match against Moldova, racking up five goals despite sporting fresh stitches from a bus door incident.

The Manchester City star's contribution was monumental, securing Norway's 11-1 commanding victory, nearly setting a new European qualification record.

While Moldova remained winless, their unique position in the Nations League retains their weary hope for World Cup playoffs.

