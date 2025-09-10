Left Menu

Adidas Teams Up with Audi for Formula One Innovation

Adidas has partnered with the Audi Formula One team as their apparel partner starting next year. Audi's F1 factory team, Sauber, will debut in 2026, coinciding with new F1 engine regulations. Together, they will release a product line before the season begins, aligning innovation and performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Adidas, a leading name in sportswear, is set to become the apparel partner of the Audi Formula One team beginning next year in an extensive multi-year agreement, as Audi disclosed this Wednesday. Swiss-based Sauber is preparing to become Audi's official factory team by 2026. This coincides with Formula One's new engine era and the entrance of Cadillac as the sport's eleventh team on the grid.

"We are very proud to partner with the future Audi F1 team and support their debut into the highest level of competition for the sport," stated Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden. Audi and Adidas, who also supply kits to the Mercedes Formula One team, are planning a joint release of a comprehensive product line that will include apparel, footwear, and accessories, all slated to launch before the 2026 season commencement.

"Our partnership in Formula 1 goes far beyond the pursuit of innovation and peak performance: it combines the strengths and visions of two progressive brands," remarked Gernot Doellner, chairman of Volkswagen-owned Audi. Presently, Sauber stands in eighth place in the 10 team rankings.

