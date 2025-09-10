India Eyes Asia Cup Glory: 'Conquer Asia Before the World'

India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has expressed confidence ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 opener, stressing that India must 'conquer' Asia before challenging global giants. With fans and former players touting the team as favorites, the squad boasts a comprehensive lineup ready to tackle all competitions.

India is set to launch its campaign against the United Arab Emirates on September 10. The eagerly anticipated clash with Pakistan follows on September 14, both matches slated for Dubai. Their concluding group-stage game against Oman is scheduled for September 19 in Abu Dhabi, cementing the team's meticulous preparation for each encounter.

Following a successful hernia surgery in Germany and subsequent rehabilitation at the CoE, Suryakumar Yadav is back in form. Meanwhile, vice-captain Shubman Gill reflects on India's impressive eight-time Asia Cup triumph history. Tilak Varma insists no team should be underestimated, signaling a focused, strategic approach to the tournament.