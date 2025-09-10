Left Menu

Norway's Spectacular Rout Over Moldova: A Historic Football Triumph

Norway defeated Moldova 11-1 in a World Cup qualifier, securing the top spot in Group I. This substantial victory places them ahead of four-time champions Italy. Moldova's heaviest loss was softened slightly by a rare Norwegian own goal. Coach Solbakken expressed empathy towards Moldova's coach post-match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's national football team delivered a stunning performance against Moldova, clinching an 11-1 victory during a World Cup qualifying match on Monday. The decisive win propelled Norway to the top of Group I, leading by six points over second-placed Italy, who have a game in hand.

This match marked only the third time in Norway's football history that they scored 11 or more goals. Despite the triumph, Norway's coach, Stale Solbakken, expressed compassion towards his Moldovan counterpart, recognizing the heavy defeat as Moldova's largest ever.

Notably, a Norwegian own goal in the 74th minute briefly uplifted Moldova's spirits. After the match, Norway's star Erling Haaland personally apologized to Moldova's goalkeeper for the relentless scoring, highlighting the critical importance of goal difference in securing World Cup qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

