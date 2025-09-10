Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

The pre-quarterfinals of the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships kept fans on the edge of their seats as top seeds advanced, though not without challenges.

In an unexpected twist, fourth seed Ronit Bhanja was ousted early from the men's singles, while titans like Ankur Bhattacharjee, Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, and Payas Jain secured their spots in the quarterfinals. Thriller matches included SFR Snehit overcoming Priyanuj Bhattacharyya and Harmeet emerging victorious against Tharun Shanmugam in five-game contests.

The women's singles matches were equally gripping. Diya Chitale had to dig deep to defeat Trisha Gogoi, while other seeded players like Yashaswini Ghorpade and Sutirtha Mukherjee endured full-distance battles. Anusha Kutumbale's defeat to Reeth Rishya was another highlight. The U-19 singles categories saw minor scares but largely followed expectations, with favorites advancing to the last eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)