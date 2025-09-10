India Shines at World Wushu Championships with Record Medal Haul
Indian athletes had a historic run at the World Wushu Championships in Brazil, winning four medals, including three silvers. The event saw three Indian women in the finals for the first time. Performances by Kareena Kaushik, Aparna Dahiya, Sagar Dahiya, and Shivani Prajapati highlighted India's growing proficiency in wushu sports.
India delivered a stellar performance at the World Wushu Championships in Brazil, garnering a total of four medals, including three silvers and one bronze. The competition, held from August 31 to September 7, witnessed Indian athletes achieve their best-ever results in the sanda events.
This year marked a significant milestone, as it was the first time three Indian women reached the finals of this prestigious competition. Kareena Kaushik, Aparna Dahiya, and Shivani Prajapati played pivotal roles in securing India's position on the global wushu stage.
The athletes attributed their success to dedicated training, with government support through the Sports Authority of India (SAI) enhancing their preparations. As the sport gains popularity in India, the Wushu Federation anticipates further success at upcoming events like the Asian Games.
