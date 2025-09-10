India's Unbeaten Streak Continues in Women's Asia Cup Hockey

In an impressive display, India continued their dominant run in the Women's Asia Cup hockey tournament with a 4-2 victory over Korea during their Super 4 stage match on Wednesday.

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke opened the scoring for India by converting an early penalty corner, setting the tone for a thrilling encounter. Despite several missed opportunities, Korea showed resilience with two goals via Yujin Kim.

Bichu Devi Kharibam, stepping up in Savita Punia's absence, showcased exceptional goalkeeping skills, ensuring India's advantage throughout the match. India's next challenge is against China on Thursday as they aim to remain unbeaten.

