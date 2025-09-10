Left Menu

India vs UAE: Shubman Gill's T20I Comeback in Asia Cup Opener

India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, decided to bowl against the United Arab Emirates in their Asia Cup opener. Returning Shubman Gill will open with Abhishek Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack, while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are the primary spinners.

Updated: 10-09-2025 19:58 IST
In a strategic move, India chose to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates in their initial Asia Cup match on Wednesday. This decision also marks Shubman Gill's much-anticipated return to the T20I format, opening alongside Punjab cohort Abhishek Sharma.

Leading India, captain Suryakumar Yadav is slated to bat at number three, with Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson following in the line-up. The Indian team banks on Jasprit Bumrah as their primary pacer, supported by all-rounder Hardik Pandya for additional pace attack.

Spin responsibilities rest with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. Both teams presented their playing eleven, with notable inclusions such as Suryakumar Yadav for India and Muhammad Waseem commanding the UAE side.

