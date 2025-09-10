India vs UAE: Shubman Gill's T20I Comeback in Asia Cup Opener

In a strategic move, India chose to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates in their initial Asia Cup match on Wednesday. This decision also marks Shubman Gill's much-anticipated return to the T20I format, opening alongside Punjab cohort Abhishek Sharma.

Leading India, captain Suryakumar Yadav is slated to bat at number three, with Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson following in the line-up. The Indian team banks on Jasprit Bumrah as their primary pacer, supported by all-rounder Hardik Pandya for additional pace attack.

Spin responsibilities rest with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. Both teams presented their playing eleven, with notable inclusions such as Suryakumar Yadav for India and Muhammad Waseem commanding the UAE side.

(With inputs from agencies.)