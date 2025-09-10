Left Menu

Prince Harry's Foundation to Transform Lives with $500,000 Donation

Prince Harry's foundation will donate $500,000 to support children from Gaza and Ukraine through projects including the World Health Organization. The funds will assist in developing prosthetics for injured children and provide humanitarian support. This initiative highlights Harry's ongoing commitment to aid children affected by conflict.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry's foundation announced a significant donation of $500,000 aimed at supporting children in Gaza and Ukraine. The funds are earmarked for endeavors such as developing prosthetics and providing humanitarian aid, administered through organizations like the World Health Organization.

In his recent visit to the Centre for Injury Studies at Imperial College London, Prince Harry advocated for collaborative efforts across sectors to assist children affected by conflict-related injuries. He stressed the necessity of partnerships across various domains to aid in recovery and survival.

The Archewell Foundation, led by Harry and Meghan, has specified allocations including $200,000 to the WHO and $150,000 each to Save the Children and the Centre of Blast Injury Studies. These contributions are expected to play a pivotal role in rehabilitation and medical evacuations.

