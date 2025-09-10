Left Menu

India's Bowling Brilliance Crushes UAE in Historic T20 Asia Cup Encounter

India's bowlers delivered a masterclass at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul leading the charge. UAE was dismissed for just 57, their second-lowest total in T20 Asia Cup history. This remarkable performance marked a pivotal moment in the tournament.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a stunning display of bowling prowess, India's cricket team dismantled UAE during their T20 Asia Cup clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav spearheaded the attack, claiming four wickets and restricting UAE to a meager 57 runs, their second-lowest total in the tournament's history.

The Indian team capitalized on their good fortune after winning the toss, with captain Suryakumar Yadav opting to field. The dry pitch, featuring cracks and a grass layer, provided an ideal stage for India's spin attack. Fast bowlers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah initiated the assault, facing a counter from UAE's Alishan Sharafu and skipper Muhammad Waseem.

Despite some early aggression from UAE, India's bowlers maintained pressure, leading to a collapse. Kuldeep's spell was particularly destructive, while Shivam Dube's economical figures added to UAE's woes. The turning wicket proved too challenging for the UAE batters, as Bumrah and Axar Patel also contributed to the team's comprehensive victory.

