Kuldeep Yadav's Masterclass Leads India to Historic T20I Victory

India's spinner Kuldeep Yadav surpasses Ravichandran Ashwin's T20I wickets record with a four-wicket haul against UAE, leading to India's largest T20I win in the Asia Cup. The team cruised to victory in just 4.3 overs, emphasizing its dominance in the format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:44 IST
Team India (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a resounding victory against the UAE, India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav etched his name in the record books by surpassing former frontline spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's T20I wickets tally. Yadav's fiery four-wicket haul was instrumental in sealing India's biggest T20I win, underscoring their dominance at the ongoing Asia Cup.

On Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Kuldeep led the charge, dismantling the UAE's struggling batting lineup with figures of 4/7 in just 2.1 overs. His spell surpassed the tally of both Axar Patel and Ashwin, standing now at 73 wickets in 41 matches with an impressive average of 13.39. The spinner's dexterity was on full display during the ninth over, where he claimed three wickets, firmly cementing his legacy in the sport.

Complementing Kuldeep's efforts, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah showcased his calibre, leveling Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 90 T20I wicket tally. Bumrah unseated UAE batsman Alishan Sharafu with a devastating yorker, illustrating his prowess at critical junctures. Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav then navigated the chase with ease, sealed by India's swift 9-wicket triumph, achieved in a mere 4.3 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

