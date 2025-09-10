Revolutionizing Sports: New Initiative Empowers Indian Sports Quota Recruits

In a significant move to bolster the sports sector, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has launched a transformative initiative aimed at empowering Sports Quota recruits in government departments with professional coaching skills. The Special Capacity Building Course is being rolled out at the prestigious Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS NIS), Patiala, targeting the reintegration of former athletes into the national sports ecosystem.

The program is meticulously crafted for various stakeholders, including sports quota recruits in central and state government positions, ex-athletes aiming to reconnect with professional sports, and those transitioning into coaching or sports administration roles. It emphasizes the development of a comprehensive skill set, ensuring participants can make substantial contributions to the national sports framework.

This initiative is not only about imparting skills but also about facilitating smooth career transitions into coaching and sports development roles. The curriculum effectively combines academic learning with practical field experience, prepping candidates for roles in athlete development and sports education both nationally and globally. Participants benefit from networking with esteemed faculty and sports experts, while the hands-on approach aligns with national sporting initiatives such as Khelo India, fostering active contributions to India's sports development.

