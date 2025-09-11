Finland Makes Eurobasket History with Stunning Semi-Final Entry
Lauri Markkanen led Finland to a 93-79 victory over Georgia, securing their first-ever Eurobasket semi-final spot. Finland will face Germany next, having shocked the basketball realm by defeating Serbia earlier. Mikael Jantunen contributed 19 points, and the Finnish bench added a significant 44 points.
In an impressive feat, Lauri Markkanen spearheaded Finland to the Eurobasket semi-finals for the first time with a triumphant 93-79 win over Georgia. The Finnish team will now face Germany in an exciting showdown.
Despite their reputation in ice hockey, Finland left the basketball community astonished by overcoming favorites Serbia in the last 16. While Finland maintained a lead for much of the match against Georgia, they had to endure a fierce third-quarter comeback attempt.
Key contributions came from Markkanen, top scorer Mikael Jantunen, who scored 19 points, and a strong bench performance collectively adding 44 points. The team has shown significant improvement throughout the tournament, according to Jantunen.
