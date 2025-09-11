Christian Eriksen's New Chapter at Wolfsburg: A Bundesliga Debut

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen has taken a new step in his illustrious career by joining Wolfsburg on a two-year deal. The Bundesliga club announced his signing after he became a free agent this summer following the conclusion of his contract with Manchester United.

Eriksen, known for his pivotal role at clubs like Tottenham and AC Milan, expressed his excitement about joining Wolfsburg, his first Bundesliga club. The 33-year-old has made a remarkable 310 appearances in the Premier League, demonstrating his vast experience.

Wolfsburg's sporting director, Sebastian Schindzielorz, praised Eriksen's extensive top-level experience and leadership qualities. These attributes are expected to provide a significant boost to Wolfsburg's young squad, particularly following Eriksen's inspirational recovery from a cardiac arrest during the 2021 European Championship.