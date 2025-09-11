Bangladesh Faces Hong Kong in Asia Cup Clash
Bangladesh's cricket team, led by skipper Litton Das, faced off against Hong Kong in their Asia Cup group match. Choosing to field first, Bangladesh aimed for a strong start in their tournament opener. Hong Kong retained the same lineup after their previous loss to Afghanistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:53 IST
In a strategic move, Bangladesh's cricket captain Litton Das opted to field first after winning the toss against Hong Kong in their Asia Cup group stage encounter on Thursday.
Hong Kong, recovering from a heavy defeat to Afghanistan, fielded an unchanged XI, hoping for a turnaround in their campaign.
With Bangladesh playing their maiden match of the tournament, both teams carried hopes of securing a vital win in the competitive cricket showdown.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- cricket
- Asia Cup
- Hong Kong
- Litton Das
- tournament
- field
- skipper
- playing XI
- match
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sikkim's Historic Battlefields Open to Tourists on Nathula Vijay Diwas
India lose to China 1-4 in Super 4s match of women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.
Harnessing Drones: Revolutionizing Battlefield Strategies in Arunachal Pradesh
BWF Introduces 25-Second Time Clock for Badminton Tournaments
Cabinet Approves ₹4,447 Cr Mokama–Munger Greenfield Highway in Bihar