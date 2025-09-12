Turbulent Times for World Champion D Gukesh at FIDE Grand Swiss
World champion D Gukesh continued his losing streak at the FIDE Grand Swiss, falling to Turkish Grandmaster Ediz Gurel. Meanwhile, Indian GM Nihal Sarin moved to share the lead alongside German GM Matthias Bluebaum. Seven players, including several international stars, are closely trailing the leaders.
World champion D Gukesh's difficulties persisted as he suffered a third straight loss, this time to 16-year-old Turkish Grandmaster Ediz Gurel in the seventh round of the FIDE Grand Swiss on Thursday.
Despite a rest day, Gukesh could not halt his losing streak, having previously lost to USA's Abhimanyu Mishra and Nikolas Theodorou of Greece. His hopes dwindle as his endgame blunder left him with just three points from seven rounds.
In contrast, Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin surged to a shared lead after defeating Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo. German GM Matthias Bluebaum joined him at the top by outplaying Arjun Erigaisi, both securing 5.5 points. Among those closely trailing with five points are Vidit Gujrathi, Alireza Firouzja, and several notable players who won their seventh-round matches.
