Erriyon Knighton Banned for Doping Violation
American sprinter Erriyon Knighton received a four-year ban for violating anti-doping rules. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld appeals by World Athletics and WADA, making the ban effective from Friday with credit for his prior provisional suspension.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:46 IST
American sprint sensation Erriyon Knighton has been delivered a major setback in his athletic career. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has issued a four-year ban for an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, a decision that came after appeals from World Athletics and WADA were partially upheld last Friday.
The ban, which takes effect from Friday, does include credit for a provisional suspension Knighton served between April 12 and June 19 last year, according to CAS.
This decision marks a significant decision in Knighton's journey, potentially sidelining him from significant competitions during the duration of the ban.
