Erriyon Knighton Banned for Doping Violation

American sprinter Erriyon Knighton received a four-year ban for violating anti-doping rules. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld appeals by World Athletics and WADA, making the ban effective from Friday with credit for his prior provisional suspension.

Updated: 12-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:46 IST
Erriyon Knighton Banned for Doping Violation
Erriyon Knighton

American sprint sensation Erriyon Knighton has been delivered a major setback in his athletic career. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has issued a four-year ban for an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, a decision that came after appeals from World Athletics and WADA were partially upheld last Friday.

The ban, which takes effect from Friday, does include credit for a provisional suspension Knighton served between April 12 and June 19 last year, according to CAS.

This decision marks a significant decision in Knighton's journey, potentially sidelining him from significant competitions during the duration of the ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

