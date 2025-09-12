Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

In an impressive showcase of skill and strategy, Central Zone's Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod turned the Duleep Trophy final in their favor on Day 2 with standout centuries. Exploiting the South Zone's lack of spin options, Patidar and Rathod took Central to 384 for five, establishing a strong 235-run lead.

Central Zone began the day at 50 without loss, only to face quick setbacks losing their openers. However, Patidar and Rathod stabilized the innings with a partnership of 167 runs, decisively steering the match away from their opponents. Patidar's aggressive play complemented Rathod's more patient approach, allowing Central to surpass South's first innings total.

Despite early morning challenges under challenging conditions, the afternoon sessions favored Central. Patidar reached his century with finesse, while Rathod continued to hold firm, taking Central's lead past 200 runs. Their performances have placed Central in a commanding position, inching them closer to the Duleep Trophy title.