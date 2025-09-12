Left Menu

Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

In the Duleep Trophy final, Central Zone led by centuries from Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod, secures a commanding lead on Day 2 against South Zone, with strong innings leading by 235 runs, pushing the team closer to the title. Overnight, Central was at 50 for no loss.

Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:21 IST
In an impressive showcase of skill and strategy, Central Zone's Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod turned the Duleep Trophy final in their favor on Day 2 with standout centuries. Exploiting the South Zone's lack of spin options, Patidar and Rathod took Central to 384 for five, establishing a strong 235-run lead.

Central Zone began the day at 50 without loss, only to face quick setbacks losing their openers. However, Patidar and Rathod stabilized the innings with a partnership of 167 runs, decisively steering the match away from their opponents. Patidar's aggressive play complemented Rathod's more patient approach, allowing Central to surpass South's first innings total.

Despite early morning challenges under challenging conditions, the afternoon sessions favored Central. Patidar reached his century with finesse, while Rathod continued to hold firm, taking Central's lead past 200 runs. Their performances have placed Central in a commanding position, inching them closer to the Duleep Trophy title.

