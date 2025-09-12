Cricket or Conflict: The Dilemma of India-Pakistan Matches

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has raised concerns over India's continued cricket engagements with Pakistan amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

Negi pointed out the contradiction between military operations, like Operation Sindoor, against Pakistan and the sporting ties maintained through bilateral matches. He emphasized the sacrifices of Indian soldiers as cross-border conflicts continue, questioning the nation's priorities.

He argued that the focus on cricket might be driven more by financial gains than by sportsmanship, highlighting the frequency of matches. This discourse resurfaces as India prepares to face Pakistan in an Asia Cup T20 match in Dubai.

