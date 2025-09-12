Mandaviya Unveils Bold Roadmap to Make India a Global Sporting Superpower

In a stirring call to action, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, urged the nation to embed sporting culture in every household and cultivate passion for sports among children. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Sportstar x KPMG PLAYCOM Business of Sports Summit 2025 in New Delhi, the Minister envisioned a future where, in his words, “Every street in Bharat becomes a sporting arena, and every podium witnesses Bharat’s flag flying high.”

Sports as Culture, Economy, and Profession

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted the multi-faceted role of sports in India’s development journey. Beyond being a recreational activity, he described sports as:

A way of life embedded in Indian tradition and culture.

A profession that provides livelihoods and inspires excellence.

A form of entertainment that unites millions.

A critical component of India’s economy, generating industries, jobs, and innovation.

He emphasised that sports must become a people’s movement, resonating with every citizen, and cited initiatives like “Sundays on Cycles” as grassroots campaigns that bring communities together through fitness and activity.

Reforms and Long-Term Vision

The Minister outlined sweeping reforms introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including flagship programmes such as Fit India Movement and Khelo India. These, he said, have already generated widespread awareness, enthusiasm, and participation in sports across the country.

Looking ahead, Dr. Mandaviya announced that the Government is working on a 10-year and 25-year strategic roadmap designed to transform India into one of the world’s top five sporting nations. This plan, he said, aligns with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“Our reforms in sports must be continuous. We have immense talent in the country. What it needs is opportunity, nurturing, and respect,” he added.

National Sports Governance Act, 2025

Calling the recently enacted National Sports Governance Act, 2025 a landmark legislation, Dr. Mandaviya explained that it establishes:

Athlete-centric governance structures .

Independent mechanisms for dispute resolution .

Mandatory representation of women in sports decision-making bodies.

He stressed that women must not only participate but also lead, ensuring their voices are institutionalized in the governance of Indian sports.

Khelo Bharat Niti – 2025: A Future-Ready Policy

The Minister also unveiled the Khelo Bharat Niti – 2025, a comprehensive policy developed after extensive consultations with stakeholders and benchmarking against international best practices.

The policy is designed to be:

Inclusive – ensuring access for all regions and communities.

Performance-oriented – focused on nurturing medal-winning athletes.

Future-ready – creating sustainable systems for leagues, academies, and grassroots identification.

National-interest driven – prioritising India’s global sporting stature.

He underlined the need to scale the culture of academies and professional leagues nationwide, to identify and support promising talent from a young age.

Unified Action for Sporting Excellence

Concluding his keynote, Dr. Mandaviya called for collective responsibility in transforming India into a sporting superpower.

“India’s rise as a sporting superpower requires the collective effort of government, industry, institutions, and most importantly, the people,” he affirmed.

Sports Tech and Manufacturing Expo

As part of the conclave at Bharat Mandapam, the Minister inaugurated the Sports Tech and Manufacturing Expo, showcasing India’s growing capabilities in sports technology, infrastructure, and equipment manufacturing.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Smt. PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, Dr. Nirmala Laksham, Chairperson of The Hindu Group, and Shri Ayon Sengupta, Editor, Sportstar, along with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and young athletes.

Towards a Sporting Bharat

The Summit underscored the growing recognition of sports as a vital driver of national pride, economic growth, and social development. With long-term strategies, robust governance reforms, and an emphasis on inclusivity, the Government’s vision is to ensure that India not only participates in the global sporting arena but dominates it in the decades to come.