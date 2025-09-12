India Gears Up for World Cup with Crucial Series Against Australia
Indian Women's team coach Amol Muzumdar calls the upcoming ODI series against Australia a 'trailblazer' as the squad prepares for the World Cup in Guwahati. Highlighting their successful tour in England, Muzumdar emphasizes the importance of collective effort and strategic preparation against the formidable Australian team.
Indian Women's cricket team head coach, Amol Muzumdar, has dubbed the forthcoming three-match series against Australia a 'real trailblazer' as the team readies itself for the Women's World Cup, set to begin on September 30 in Guwahati. India will face Australia in a three-ODI match series starting September 14, followed by games on September 17 and September 20.
Reflecting on the recent successful tour to England, where India clinched both ODI and T20 series, Muzumdar praised the team's collective effort. He highlighted key performances, including Smriti Mandhana's and Harmanpreet Kaur's centuries that contributed to the team's historic success in England.
As India prepares to face one of the top teams globally, Muzumdar stressed the importance of focused preparation and execution. Despite Australia's dominance, he remains confident in the team's ability to handle international pressure and is eagerly anticipating the upcoming series.
