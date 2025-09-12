Left Menu

Schroeder Shines as Germany Advances to EuroBasket Final

Dennis Schroeder led Germany to the EuroBasket final with a stellar performance, scoring 26 points and providing 12 assists against Finland. Despite Finland's historic semi-final appearance, Germany's strong play and defense halted their progress. Germany awaits the winner of Greece vs Turkey for the championship clash.

Updated: 12-09-2025 22:01 IST
Germany's entry into the EuroBasket final was marked by a standout performance from point guard Dennis Schroeder, who scored 26 points and tallied 12 assists against Finland. The Germans decisively halted Finland's historic semi-final run, winning 98-86.

Despite Finland's strong start, their efforts were soon overshadowed by Germany's prowess. Franz Wagner's 20 first-half points and Schroeder's strategic play boosted Germany to a 61-47 lead by halftime. Finland's comeback attempts, highlighted by cutting the deficit to six, were eventually thwarted as Germany's defense intensified.

Star Finnish player Lauri Markkanen was limited to just 16 points, struggling to make his three-pointers count. As Germany prepares for the final against the winner of Greece and Turkey, Finland faces the bronze-medal game against the losing team.

