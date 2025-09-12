Ladakhi Runners Dominate High-Altitude Challenges in Silk Route Ultra and Khardungla Challenge

In a remarkable display of endurance, local runners in Ladakh have proven their mettle by dominating two of the most challenging high-altitude races. Tsewang Kundan and Shabir Husain emerged as champions in the Silk Route Ultra and Khardungla Challenge, respectively, solidifying the region's athletic prowess.

The Silk Route Ultra, a daunting 122-km race traversing the rugged Himalayan landscape, saw Kundan finish in 13 hours, 50 minutes, and 1 second. This year marked a historic moment as runners from every Indian state and Union Territory participated, underlining the event's growing prominence.

The Khardungla Challenge, a 72-km route over the world's highest motorable pass, saw an intense finish with Husain clinching victory in just under seven hours. These races, part of the esteemed Ladakh Marathon, highlight the resilience of local athletes accustomed to high-altitude environments.

