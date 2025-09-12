Sports Highlights: Key Moves and Injury Updates

Pittsburgh Penguins bring back veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on a professional tryout contract, making headlines as he joins the team for a practice session and expected game appearance later this month.

In the world of soccer, the Houston Dash bolster their defense with Anna Heilferty, as she inks a deal extending through the 2025 season. Meanwhile, NFL updates include Ed Oliver's absence in the upcoming Buffalo Bills game due to a persistent ankle injury.

As the MLB season progresses, the Los Angeles Dodgers regain momentum against the San Francisco Giants, while news emerges about Chase Dollander's season being cut short due to injury. The NBA sees Malcolm Brogdon transitioning to the Knicks, hoping for a fresh start after injury struggles.