Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

In an Asia Cup Group A match, Mohammad Haris showcased his batting prowess with a commanding half-century, guiding Pakistan to a decisive 93-run victory over Oman. Haris clocked 63 runs off 43 deliveries, forming the backbone of Pakistan's score of 160 for seven.

Opting for first use of the pitch, Pakistan had a rocky start, losing Saim Ayub for a duck. However, Haris and Sahibzada Farhan steadied the innings with a strategic 85-run partnership. Haris' aggressive play included a spectacular six off Sufyan Mehmood, which brought up his fifty, although Farhan struggled and eventually succumbed to Aamir Kaleem's spin.

In reply, Oman faltered severely, losing Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem early. The side collapsed to 67, with regular wickets falling to the persistent Pakistani attack, led by left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and medium-pacer Shah Faisal, ensuring a colossal win.