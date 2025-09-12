Left Menu

Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris led Pakistan to a 93-run victory over Oman in the Asia Cup. Haris' half-century laid the foundation for Pakistan's total of 160. Despite losing early wickets, Oman crumbled to 67, unable to harness any momentum, as Pakistan's bowlers regularly dismissed their opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:42 IST
Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman
Mohammad Haris
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In an Asia Cup Group A match, Mohammad Haris showcased his batting prowess with a commanding half-century, guiding Pakistan to a decisive 93-run victory over Oman. Haris clocked 63 runs off 43 deliveries, forming the backbone of Pakistan's score of 160 for seven.

Opting for first use of the pitch, Pakistan had a rocky start, losing Saim Ayub for a duck. However, Haris and Sahibzada Farhan steadied the innings with a strategic 85-run partnership. Haris' aggressive play included a spectacular six off Sufyan Mehmood, which brought up his fifty, although Farhan struggled and eventually succumbed to Aamir Kaleem's spin.

In reply, Oman faltered severely, losing Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem early. The side collapsed to 67, with regular wickets falling to the persistent Pakistani attack, led by left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and medium-pacer Shah Faisal, ensuring a colossal win.

TRENDING

1
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India
2
INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

 India
3
Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

 India
4
Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025